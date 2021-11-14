Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

California rape, murder suspect fatally shot by US Marshals in Phoenix, authorities say

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Marshals in Phoenix on Friday evening shot and killed a fugitive wanted in California on murder and rape charges, the federal agency said.

The fugitive died amid an exchange of gunfire with members of U.S. Marshals Service task force near Sky Harbor International Airport. 

Phoenix Police Department

Phoenix Police Department (Fox 10)

Surrounding roads were closed off amid the incident. 

When task force members tried to arrest the suspect, "a handgun was produced, and the suspect fired multiple rounds at law enforcement. Task Force members returned fire, striking the suspect," the Marshals Service statement said in a statement.  

MAN CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE AFTER BODY WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS FOUND NEAR PENNSYLVANIA HOMELESS CAMP

Law enforcement agencies on the scene. 

Law enforcement agencies on the scene.  (Fox 10)

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and nobody else was injured, the statement said.

Authorities did not release the fugitive’s identity. Fox News has reached out to both the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Phoenix Police Department seeking more information. 

Crime scene near Sky Harbor airport. 

Crime scene near Sky Harbor airport.  (Fox 10)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Marshals Service said the person killed was sought on a California warrant alleging parole violation in a case involving violent assault and rape and also was wanted in Los Angeles "for a gruesome murder that occurred earlier this month." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.