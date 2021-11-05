Expand / Collapse search
California police respond to shopping mall amid reports of active shooter

Social media users said the mall had been locked down and evacuations were ongoing

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police in Northern California responded to a shopping mall Friday night amid reports of an active shooter. 

The Milpitas Police Department said officers responded to the Great Mall for an unspecified ongoing situation. 

The department declined to elaborate. Milpitas is located 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. 

Video shared to social media purportedly captured the scene outside.

Fox News has reached out to county authorities and the mall. 

Social media users said the mall had been locked down and evacuations were ongoing. Some videos show people walking out of the mall with their hands on their heads. Other showed people who said they were told to find hiding. 

The Valley Transportation Agency tweeted that light rail service would bypass the stop at the mall because of law enforcement activity. 

