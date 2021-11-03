Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Boise woman arrested for allegedly stealing from deceased security guard after mall shooting

A prosecutor reportedly said that Scarbrough 'approached the dying security guard at the mall' and stole from her

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Boise woman was arrested for allegedly stealing belongings from the body of a deceased security guard who was killed in a shooting at a mall last week. 

Mary Alyce Scarbrough, 54, was charged with destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, malicious injury to property, and theft, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office records. She is being held on a $250,000 bond. 

Mary Alyce Scarbrough, 54, allegedly stole from a dying security guard following a mall shooting in Boise last week. 

Mary Alyce Scarbrough, 54, allegedly stole from a dying security guard following a mall shooting in Boise last week.  (Ada County Sheriff's Office)

Jacob Bergquist, 26, allegedly walked into Boise Towne Square on the afternoon of Oct. 25 with multiple guns. 

A security guard approached Bergquist and "the suspect began to walk away, then turned back and shot the security officer," according to the Boise Police Department. 

BOISE MALL SHOOTING: GUNMAN DIES AT HOSPITAL; U.S. ARMY VETERAN AMONG TWO KILLED

Bergquist then fired several more rounds inside the mall before engaging in a gunfight with officers outside, shooting one round through the brim of a baseball cap that an officer was wearing. 

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone) 

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone) 

Jo Acker, a 26-year-old security guard and U.S. Army veteran, was killed. Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, was also shot and killed as he was riding an escalator inside the mall. 

The suspect died at a local hospital the morning after the shooting. 

A prosecutor said in court last Wednesday that after Acker was shot, Scarbrough "approached the dying security guard at the mall" and stole her rings, a gun belt, and other property, the Idaho Statesman reports

Scarbrough also allegedly was caught by a janitor "rummaging around in his office," according to the local news outlet. 

Law enforcement officers collect evidence near the scene of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, U.S., October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Law enforcement officers collect evidence near the scene of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, U.S., October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Acker's sister, Shawna Lannigan, wrote on Facebook that Acker "always wanted to protect others."

"I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am," Lannigan wrote. "You were and are and always will be a hero. I love you to the ends of this earth and beyond."

Fox News's Bradford Betz and Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

