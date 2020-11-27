Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California police officer hurt during vehicle chase in Anaheim: report

Authorities say the incident stemmed from a vehicle pursuit involving police from Buena Park

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California police officer was hurt Friday night in Anaheim, near the intersection of Interstate 5 and state Highway 91, according to reports.

The Buena Park motorcycle officer was struck by a vehicle, not shot as initial reports had stated, according to Bill Melugin of FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The officer was said to be in stable condition in a local hospital. It was unknown if a suspect had been arrested.

The location of the incident was on the northwest edge of the Orange County city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the incident stemmed from a vehicle pursuit involving police from Buena Park, a city just outside Anaheim, Melugin reported.

 

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.