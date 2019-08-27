Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

California newsgathering helicopter rolls over, catches fire while landing

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
News chopper severely damaged in hard landing near San DiegoVideo

News chopper severely damaged in hard landing near San Diego

The helicopter caught fire, but no serious injuries were reported.

A newsgathering helicopter with two people inside tipped over and caught fire while landing in Southern California, officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Ian Gregor said the Bell 206B helicopter rolled onto its side while landing at Gillespie Field northeast of San Diego at approximately 2:15 p.m.

ASPIRING MARINE, 18, DIES DURING INITIAL STRENGTH TEST: REPORT

Gregor added that the aircraft, which has been used for newsgathering by San Diego television stations, caught fire at the El Cajon airfield.

Fox 5 reported that the two people inside did not suffer any serious injuries.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate,” Gregor added.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.