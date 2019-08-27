Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Marines
Published

Aspiring Marine, 18, dies during initial strength test: report

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A would-be Marine recruit died last week while undergoing a fitness test in Maryland, according to a report.

Poolee Jose Rodriguez, 18, died Friday after completing the run portion of the initial strength test. According to the Marine Corps Times, the initial strength test is a modified version of the Marine Corps’ physical fitness test and includes pullups, crunches and a 1.5-mile run.

Male Marine poolees are expected to complete the run at least 13 minutes and 30 seconds.

MILLENNIALS CARE LESS ABOUT PATRIOTISM, RELIGION AND FAMILY THAN PREVIOUS GENERATIONS, STUDY SAYS

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jose Rodriguez, a young man who recently enlisted in the Delayed Entry Program," said 1st Lt. William H. Tunney, a spokesman with the 4th Marine Corps Recruiting District, told the news outlet. “We respect the Rodriguez family’s right to privacy and their decision whether to release further information regarding the incident."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodriguez enlisted out of the Marine recruiting substation in Rockville, Md., Tunney said. He joined the Delayed Entry Program in March and was scheduled to begin boot camp at the Parris Island, S.C. recruit depot in September.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.