Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

California mother-son street race results in mom’s death, son’s arrest: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A mother-son street race ended in tragedy in Southern California this week – with the 54-year-old mom dead and the 26-year-old son arrested on vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges, authorities said.

Their two vehicles crashed while trying to pass a third car they came upon during their race in San Bernardino around 10:15 Monday, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

ATLANTA POLICE ARREST DOZENS, IMPOUND EXOTIC CARS IN ILLEGAL STREET RACING CRACKDOWN

The mother’s vehicle rolled over, then struck a tree, a pipe and a light pole.

The driver, identified as Algetta Michelle Strother, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Her passenger, an unidentified 21-year-old woman, was hospitalized with unspecified injuries, San Bernardino police spokesman Sgt. John Echevarria told the newspaper.

Strother had been driving a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV while the son, identified as Steven Kirk Strother Jr., was driving a Buick Century, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two people in the third vehicle were not hurt, police said.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dominick.calicchio@foxnews.com.