California missing woman's burned remains found weeks later, husband charged with murder

Abu Anand Hobson, 53, was reported missing last month and her remains were found last week

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The burned remains of a California woman reported missing last month were discovered last week and her husband has been charged in her death, authorities said Tuesday. 

Abu Anand Hobson, 53, was found burned in a rural area in Fresno County, nearly 200 miles south of where she lived in Solano County, the Fairfield Police Department said. The remains were identified through recovered DNA. 

The burned remains of Abu Anand Hobson, 53, were found last week. Her husband, Gregory Grant Hobson, 61, has been charged in her death, police said. 

The burned remains of Abu Anand Hobson, 53, were found last week. Her husband, Gregory Grant Hobson, 61, has been charged in her death, police said.  (Fairfield Police Department)

Hobson was last seen on Feb. 13 and reported missing on Feb. 16, police said. Her husband, Gregory Grant Hobson, 61, was arrested that day. 

He is charged with murder.

"Our thoughts are with Anu’s family as they receive this heartbreaking news," the police department said in a statement. "We can only hope this discovery brings some level of closure to the family as they grieve."

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the suspected killing or how they linked Gregory Hobson to the death. 

