California meth bust leads to rescue of young spider monkey

A Northern California drug bust has reportedly led to the rescue of three exotic animals, including a spider monkey now being treated at the Oakland Zoo.

Deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop May 6 in the unincorporated area of Vallejo, about 30 miles from San Francisco, according to a Facebook post.

The stop ended with the arrest of 50-year-old Vallejo local Clifford Vincenty and the seizure of about half a pound of methamphetamine, the post added.

County-level law enforcement executed a search warrant at Vincenty's home the next day, where another pound of meth, over $2,000 in cash, two live rattlesnakes and a live spider monkey were reportedly found.

Animal control removed the exotic creatures from the house, and the monkey was transported to the Oakland Zoo, about 40 miles south of Vallejo.

The monkey, approximately 18 months old and named Violeta, was found to be in "decent" health, the zoo said in a news release.

"Veterinary hospital staff are taking measures to ensure Violeta's overall well-being and have reported that she is doing well in her temporary home, where keepers have set up enrichment, along with blankets and toys to keep her comfortable and stimulated," Isabella Linares, marketing manager at the Oakland Zoo, told Fox News Digital.

"They are providing her with a healthy diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, and she is drinking formula that will help to minimize the likelihood of pathologic bony fractures," Linares continued. "She is adjusting as best she can but has a long road ahead."

The zoo's release also noted the dangers of infant spider monkeys' inclusion in the exotic pet trade.

"Infant spider monkeys in the pet trade are often the result of their mothers and family members being shot down from the trees to capture the baby," said Colleen Kinzley, vice president of animal care, conservation and research at the Oakland Zoo.

"Many times, the baby is killed or injured due to the fall. Once they enter the pet trade, these animals typically do not receive a proper diet or adequate socialization with other monkeys, which can lead to lifelong physical and mental health issues," Kinzley added. "It is crucial to raise awareness about the threats these animals face and to take action to end this deadly trade."

Vincenty was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, according to the sheriff's office, and faces additional charges, including "potential violations related to the possession of exotic animals."

The investigation is ongoing. The Solano County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.