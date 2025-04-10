US officials make shocking discoveries at Texas-Mexico border, including a monkey: 3 people arrested



Border patrol agents at the Texas-Mexico border made two interesting finds while searching vehicles last weekend, resulting in the arrests of three people in two separate incidents.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both U.S. citizens, were crossing into the United States through the Anzalduas International Bridge when their vehicle was flagged by CBP agents for a second inspection on Sunday.

Upon investigation, officials discovered a spider monkey stowed inside a backpack in the vehicle. The two individuals were taken into custody and the monkey was transported to Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

TRUMP PUTTING TROOPS ON BORDER WAS GAME CHANGER, SAN DIEGO SECTOR CHIEF SAYS: ‘FORCE MULTIPLIER’

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora protects certain types of monkeys and their importation is regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to CBP officials. However, monkeys are not permitted to be imported as pets.

On the same day, CPB agents at the Hidalgo International Bridge stopped a 68-year-old Mexican citizen crossing into the U.S. for a second inspection.

Agents discovered approximately 73 pounds of alleged cocaine stashed inside the man’s Fort Explorer. Authorities estimate the alleged narcotics have a street value of approximately $980,000.

AMERICAN CAR THEFTS SURGE AS TEENAGE BANDITS, INTERNATIONAL CRIME RINGS SHIP STOLEN VEHICLES OVERSEAS

The man was taken into custody by Homeland Security and the cocaine was seized by CBP.

The identities of the three suspects have not been released by authorities.

"Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to remain vigilant as they conduct their inspections; their attention to detail and inspections experience led to an interception of an endangered species and a significant narcotics seizure in two separate enforcement events," Hidalgo Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. "We remain committed to preventing the exploitation of protected animals and the spread of animal diseases. Seizures of narcotics also reinforce our continued commitment to our border security mission."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.