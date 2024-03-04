Expand / Collapse search
California

California men in masks kill 4, injure 3 at party, police say

Three men in dark masks and clothes got out of a car, opened fire on the CA partygoers, and fled the scene

Associated Press
Published
A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and injuring three others Sunday evening, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard, the King City Police Department said in a statement.

California Fox News graphic

Police say a group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in King City, California, killing four people and injuring three others. (Fox News)

Four other people sustained gunshot wounds, including a woman who died after being transported to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles south of San Jose.

The three injured men were transported to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, police said.

Several people were at the party outside a residence when three men with dark masks and clothes got out of a silver car and fired at the group. The suspects, who were not immediately identified, then fled the scene in the car.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.