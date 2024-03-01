Expand / Collapse search
California dental office shooting leaves 3 injured, suspect fled the scene

Hours later, El Cajon police posted that Mohammed Abdulkareem had been taken into custody

A man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a shooting in Southern California that left at least three people injured, police said.

CA MOVIE THEATER MURDERER SENTENCED TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR FATALLY SHOOTING 2 TEENAGERS

The shooting occurred at a dental office in El Cajon, about 15 miles northeast of downtown San Diego, according to media reports.

The white U-haul pickup truck that Mohammed Abdulkareem used to flee the scene of a shooting is seen in this image from the El Cajon Police Department. Police said Abdulkareem was "armed and dangerous" following a shooting on Feb. 29, 2024 in Southern California. (El Cajon (Calif.) Police Dept. via AP)

Police identified the suspect as Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, who allegedly fled the scene in a white U-haul pickup with Arizona license plates.

The El Cajon Police Department, in a post on social media several hours later, said Abdulkareem had been taken into custody, but did not provide additional details.