Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

California men arrested with 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks after San Jose storage facility fire

Police also seized meth, cocaine and cannabis in addition to fireworks

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
This little known technique can help comfort cats and dogs ahead of July 4th fireworks Video

This little known technique can help comfort cats and dogs ahead of July 4th fireworks

Fox News correspondent Lauren Blanchard shares how using noise desensitization can help your furry friends during the holiday festivities. 

California authorities arrested two suspects who allegedly kept 38,000 pounds of illegal fireworks across several storage units this month.

San Jose residents Anthony Dasilva, 45, and Nathaniel Valassis, 25, were arrested Thursday over the alleged distribution and sale of illegal fireworks. City officials announced the arrests Friday. 

Officers were initially alerted June 14 to a fire raging at a Public Storage facility on Blossom Hill Road, which devastated the storage complex.

"Initial reports indicated that the fire was a result of multiple illegal fireworks igniting in a storage unit," San Jose Police Department said in a press release Friday. 

CALIFORNIA POLICE FIND 5,000 POUNDS OF ILLEGAL FIREWORKS, EVACUATE DOZENS OF HOMES

Anthony Dasilva and Nathaniel Valassis

San Jose residents Anthony Dasilva, 45, and Nathaniel Valassis, 25, were arrested over the alleged distribution and sale of illegal fireworks. (San Jose Police Department)

"The large amount of fireworks stored in the unit caused the entire building to catch fire resulting in everything stored inside to be completely lost and unsalvageable," the department added.

Fire Department investigators and police detectives eventually identified the subjects, along with units housing other potentially illegal fireworks.

"Detectives procured several search warrants for multiple residences and storage units that were executed throughout several days and multiple operations," police said.

CALIFORNIA REPARATIONS COMMITTEE CALLS FOR MANDATORY 'ANTI-BIAS' TRAINING TO GRADUATE MEDICAL SCHOOL

Picture of seized drugs and firearm

San Jose authorities discovered 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of marijuana. (San Jose Police Department)

In addition to the fireworks, police discovered 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

Authorities also seized a semi-automatic firearm and around $4,800 in cash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Public Storage facility in San Jose

Officers were initially alerted to a fire raging at a Public Storage facility on Blossom Hill Road on June 14. (Google Maps)

San Jose police are actively investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.