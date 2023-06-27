Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California police find 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, evacuate dozens of homes

The discovery of the illicit fireworks prompted the evacuation of 48 nearby homes

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A stash of illegal fireworks prompted authorities in Southern California to evacuate dozens of homes Tuesday. 

The San Bernardino Police Department said officers responded to a complaint about residents possibly having illegal fireworks at the 1400 block of West Evans Street. 

Officers eventually discovered 5,000 pounds of illicit fireworks, multiple firearms, manufacturing tools and several kegs of black powder, authorities said. 

California illegal fireworks

A container was brought after illegal fireworks were found in San Bernardino, California, police said Tuesday.  (San Bernardino Police Department)

Investigators believe illegal fireworks were being made at the home. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called to assist authorities. 

Around 48 homes were evacuated and five bomb trailers were used to remove the explosive materials found. A temporary shelter was set up at a nearby high school for those who needed assistance. 

On Tuesday evening, authorities said the evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes. 

Authorities have warned of the danger of illegal fireworks. In June 2021, a bomb squad truck carrying suck fireworks in Los Angeles exploded unexpectedly, destroying nearby cars, blowing out windows and injuring 17 people. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.