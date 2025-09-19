California man released from custody after arrest in ABC news station shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 64-year-old Sacramento man has been released from custody after his arrest in connection with a shooting that struck the city's ABC10 news station Friday afternoon.

Suspect Anibal Hernandez Santana was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building and negligent discharge of a firearm. Sacramento County Jail records show Hernandez Santana was released from custody on Saturday after posting $200,000 bail.

Police responded to the television station's building at about 1:30 p.m. Friday following reports of a shooting, according to FOX 11 LA.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOOTING AT RESIDENTIAL DAYCARE IN LOS ANGELES NEIGHBORHOOD

The motive "remains under investigation," the Sacramento Police Department said, crediting the FBI with assisting in the investigation.

Hernandez Santana is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, according to jail records. A mugshot was not immediately available.

While there were employees in the building at the time of the shooting, there were no injuries. A local reporter shared video on X showing at least three bullet holes in one of the television station's windows.

According to a report from a FOX-affiliated station in Sacramento, the shots were fired from a vehicle, which quickly sped away. Officers responding to the scene identified the suspect's vehicle, which helped lead to the arrest, Sacramento police said.

1 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED AFTER SHOOTING IN NEW YORK CITY, POLICE SAY

There was a small protest outside the station on Thursday, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The outlet reported that a group of about 15 people were outside the building on Thursday protesting Disney-owned ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel off-air for comments he made about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his alleged assassin.

While Disney owns the ABC network, affiliate ABC10 is owned by Tegna, which Nexstar Media Group is in the process of acquiring for $6.2 billion, according to a statement from Nexstar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the wake of the shooting, there will be extra police patrols near ABC7 in San Francisco as a precaution, according to FOX San Francisco.