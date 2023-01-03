Expand / Collapse search
US
Dramatic video shows California helicopter rescue after Tesla plunges off 'Devil's Slide' cliff

Multiple California agencies sprung into action Monday after a report of a 'vehicle over the cliff'

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
California fire agencies rescue adults via helicopter after Tesla plunges off cliff Video

California fire agencies rescue adults via helicopter after Tesla plunges off cliff

California Highway Patrol helicopters assisted in the rescue and extrication of two adults (Credit: California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Division Air Operations / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Newly released video from northern California authorities shows the dramatic moment a helicopter crew worked to extricate and rescue people who had plunged about 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations wrote in a Facebook post the same day that CHP H-30 had responded with multiple agencies – including the Coast Guard and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office – to a report of a "vehicle over the cliff" at Devil's Slide.

"As first responders arrived at the scene, it was determined that two adults and two children were trapped in a Tesla," it said. "While H-30 responded, firefighters rappelled to the scene and rescued the two children."

Meanwhile, an El Cerrito Fire helicopter rescue technician was lowered to the scene and assisted in the extrication and rescue of two adults amid rainy and windy conditions.

CALIFORNIA CAR CRASH: TESLA PLUNGES 250 FEET OFF AT 'DEVIL'S SLIDE'

CHP H-30 lowered a El Cerrito Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician (HRT) to the scene who assisted in the extrication and rescue of two adults.

CHP H-30 lowered a El Cerrito Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician (HRT) to the scene who assisted in the extrication and rescue of two adults. (Credit: California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Division Air Operations / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX )

Rescuers were forced to cut the victims out of the car using the so-called "jaws of life" tools and the kids were pulled out of the back window.

The adults were hoisted from the water's edge and transferred to a waiting Stanford Life Flight helicopter.

The adults suffered traumatic injuries and the two children – a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy – were rushed to the hospital by ambulance with musculoskeletal injuries.

A firefighter stands on the edge of the helicopter surveilling the scene of the California Tesla crash

A firefighter stands on the edge of the helicopter surveilling the scene of the California Tesla crash (Credit: California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Division Air Operations / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX )

All four were conscious and alert when rescuers arrived. It was not immediately clear whether the four occupants were members of the same family.

PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING ON CA HIGHWAY

The Tesla sedan had flipped several times as it fell, crashing into a rocky outcropping and landing on its wheels just feet from the surf. 

Officials did not immediately release the cause of the crash, although Devil's Slide is known for fatal wrecks. 

The Tesla sedan at the scene of the northern California crash

The Tesla sedan at the scene of the northern California crash (Credit: California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Division Air Operations / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX )

"We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live. This was an absolute miracle," Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said.

Officer Mark Andrew said that CHP does not believe, based on its initial investigation, that the Tesla was operating in Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode at the time.

The road’s conditions were also not believed to be a factor in the crash and there was no guardrail at the spot where the vehicle went off the cliff.

  • Emergency personnel respond to the scene after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway
    Image 1 of 4

    In this image from video provided by Cal Fire San Mateo, Santa Cruz Unit, emergency personnel respond to the scene after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Northern California, near an area known as Devil's Slide. ((Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit via AP))

  • Emergency personnel respond to the crash along Devil's Slide
    Image 2 of 4

    In this image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said.  ((San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP))

  • A helicopter works above choppy waters to rescue two adults and two young children who plunged off a northern California cliff
    Image 3 of 4

    This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said.  ((San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP))

  • The Tesla sedan on rocks near the water
    Image 4 of 4

    This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked. Helicopters were expected to transport four people to hospitals.  ((San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP))

Witnesses dialed 911 at around 10:15 a.m. PT, with firefighters who responded noticing movement. 

"Every one of us was shocked when we saw movement out of the front windshield," Pottenger said.

CHP San Francisco will be investigating the incident.

Fox News' Paul Best and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 