California man claims fire destroyed 500-pound emerald, report says

A California man reportedly filed a monetary claim after recent wildfires that he said included a 500-pound emerald that could fetch $280 million, prompting PG&E-- the utility-- to seek to question the historic gem’s alleged owner.

Bloomberg reported that that claim is related to the 2018 Camp Fire that was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state’s history. The blaze killed 85 people and destroyed 19,000 homes and other structures. The fire caused an estimated $16.5 billion in damage, according to SFGate.

The electric and gas utility is reportedly looking for evidence that the emerald existed, which could include appraisal reports and receipts. The utility did not include the man’s name in the report.

Earlier this month, residents in Paradise gathered on the anniversary of the fire.

Gov. Gavin Newsom approved nearly two dozen laws last month addressing the precautionary power shutoffs or encouraging communities to adopt standards to make homes and their surroundings more fire resistant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report