California man charged with trying to steal charter bus with 51 passengers

A California man was arrested Sunday after trying to steal a charter bus with 51 elderly passengers aboard heading to a casino, The Glendale News-Press reported.

The man, who reportedly did not identify himself and did not have any identification, got on board the bus in Glendale, in southern California, and sat in the driver’s seat as panicked passengers looked on. Passengers managed to muscle him off the bus and he fled on foot, the report said.

He was detained by police a block away.