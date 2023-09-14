Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California judge rejects woman's claim she was following masters' orders in killing of Marine's wife

Brittany Killgore died in 2012

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Convicted axe murderer Christopher Porco to appeal verdict with support from mother he maimed Video

Convicted axe murderer Christopher Porco to appeal verdict with support from mother he maimed

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan sits down with convicted killer Christopher Porco to discuss his mother's role in appealing his guilty verdict.

A judge in California on Tuesday rejected a woman's argument that she was following her masters' orders in a bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism fantasy when a marine's wife was kidnapped, tortured, and killed.

Jessica Lynn Lopez was convicted in the 2012 murder of Brittany Killgore, and attempted to get a judge to vacate the conviction during a Tuesday hearing after pulling back a confession letter which said that everything was done at the direction of Dorothy Maraglino, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Kilgore, 22 at the time, wasn't part of the BDSM lifestyle but Lopez and two others were considered acquaintances. Lopez called Maraglino her master, and she was his "slave," according to the report.

A law recently changed which states that accomplices to a dangerous felony where someone was found liable for murder no longer face a murder charge as long as they weren't the actual killer or played a major role in the crime.

CALIFORNIA MAN'S LEISURELY STROLL INTO HOME TO ALLEGEDLY STEAL HERMES BLANKETS WORTH $5K EACH CAUGHT ON VIDEO

California woman

Jessica Lynn Lopez (pictured) was convicted in the 2012 murder of Brittany Killgore (AP)

Superior Court Judge Robert Kearney said during the Tuesday hearing that Lopez's testimony was "unreasonable."

"I don’t find it to be a credible or reasonable assertion of what occurred that day," the judge said, denying her request to vacate the 2012 conviction.

SEATTLE POLICE SCRAMBLE FOR LEADS AS ARMED CARJACKINGS LEAVE CITY ON EDGE: REPORT

court

Superior Court Judge Robert Kearney said during the Tuesday hearing that Lopez's testimony was "unreasonable." (AP)

Prosecutors allege that Killgore was divorcing her husband, Corey, and was looking for a way to move out when Perez approached her and appeared to offer help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maraglino planned out the actions and disliked Killgore, prosecutors said, and she was kidnapped on April 13, 2012.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.