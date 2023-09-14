Expand / Collapse search
Robbery - Theft

California man's leisurely stroll into home to allegedly steal Hermes blankets worth $5K each caught on video

The alleged thief is seen strolling out of the California home with the Hermes blankets

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Brazen California burglar breaks into home, steals Hermes blankets

Brazen California burglar breaks into home, steals Hermes blankets

Ring home security cameras captured the moment a brazen thief walked into a Southern California home and stole two Hermes blankets. (San Diego County Sheriff's Department)

Home security cameras caught a brazen burglar casually strolling up to a Southern California mansion and allegedly stealing expensive Hermes blankets in broad daylight.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department said that the shameless robbery happened at a home in Bonita, California, just before noon Aug. 22. 

Thief

The heavyset alleged burglar was caught on camera walking into a home in Southern California in broad daylight and stealing two Hermes blankets. (San Diego County Sheriff's Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Footage released by the sheriff's department shows the unidentified suspect meander up to the home's front door and disappear from view. Moments later, the alleged thief is seen carrying a bundle of stolen items.

Police said that he stole two multicolor Hermes blankets valued at $5,000 each.

Hermes blankets

People visit the design exhibition "Il potere dell’essenziale" by Hermes at La Pelota Jai Alai, Brera district, Milan, Italy. (Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images/File)

There were at least three other cars parked in the driveway when the man pulled up in broad daylight.

Authorities are now asking for the public's help in finding the suspect

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old, roughly 6-foot, and weighing between 250 and 300 pounds. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses, white T-shirt, blue cargo pants, and black shoes with white trim.

Thief

The thief was seen walking out of the home in Southern California after stealing two blankets from Hermes. (San Diego County Sheriff's Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2011-14 Chrysler 200 convertible with aftermarket rims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.