Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California inmate on death row dies of natural causes

A condemned inmate in CA died at an outside hospital due to natural causes

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday.

Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead Friday. The Kern County Coroner will determine his official cause of death.

He was sentenced to death in 1995 for the first-degree murder of Oberta Toney in Shasta County. She was found in a closet behind the bar at the Anderson Lounge, lying face down, hands crossed under her chest, in 1993.

MURDER COLD CASE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS OHIO WOMAN’S HUSBAND AFTER REMAINS FOUND IN UTAH

Condemned inmate Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sept. 23, 2022, due to natural causes. 

Condemned inmate Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sept. 23, 2022, due to natural causes.  (Fox News)

OHIO MAN CONVICTED IN MURDERS OF COUPLE AND THEIR UNBORN BABY

Lenart was originally sent to San Quentin State Prison but had been in California State Prison, Corcoran since 2020.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions while he is governor, and is moving to dismantle the United States’ largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons.