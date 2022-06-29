Murder cold case suspect identified as Ohio woman’s husband after remains found in Utah

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Utah authorities on Wednesday identified the suspected killer of a woman who was found dead 24 years ago wrapped in a carpet and tied with a rope.

Lina Reyes Geddes was shot in the head and found on April 20, 1998 along Highway 276 near Maidenwater Spring in Garfield County, Utah. She was found covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside a sleeping bag before being wrapped in a carpet, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

The body remained unidentified for two decades. Geddes was 37-years-old the last time she was seen alive.

"Over the next two decades, investigators continued to work the cold case with little success," the agency said in a statement.

That changed in 2018 when the Utah State Bureau of Investigation caught a break after releasing a photo of Geddes. At the same time, authorities in Youngstown, Ohio released an image of a missing person dating back to April 1998. Geddes was from Youngstown.

The two photos helped connect both cases. Eventually, DNA was collected from family members who traveled to Utah from San Luis Potosi, Mexico and the body was identified as that of Geddes.

DNA evidence also concluded that her husband, Edward Geddes was her killer. In 2001, he took his own life in Nevada.

The couple married in 1996 in New Mexico and moved to Ohio, authorities said. Her remains were taken back to Mexico.