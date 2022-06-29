Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cold Case
Published

Murder cold case suspect identified as Ohio woman’s husband after remains found in Utah

Lina Reyes Geddes was found near a Utah highway wrapped in a carpet and tied up years before DNA was used to identify her

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Utah authorities on Wednesday identified the suspected killer of a woman who was found dead 24 years ago wrapped in a carpet and tied with a rope.

Lina Reyes Geddes was shot in the head and found on April 20, 1998 along Highway 276 near Maidenwater Spring in Garfield County, Utah. She was found covered with plastic bags, wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside a sleeping bag before being wrapped in a carpet, the Utah Department of Public Safety said. 

The body remained unidentified for two decades. Geddes was 37-years-old the last time she was seen alive.

"Over the next two decades, investigators continued to work the cold case with little success," the agency said in a statement. 

NJ ‘TORSO KILLER’ CHARGED IN 1968 KILLING OF 23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN AT NEW YORK MALL

  • Lina Reyes Utah cold case killing
    Image 1 of 3

    Lina Reyes Geddes is the woman known as the "Maidenwater victim," who was found murdered and wrapped in carpet in April 1998.  (Garfield County Sheriff's Office)

  • Utah cold case killing
    Image 2 of 3

    Edward Geddes and Lina Reyes Geddes. Utah authorities on Wednesday pointed to Edward Geddes as her killer. He died by suicide in 2001.  (Utah Department of Public Safety)

  • Lina Reyes Geddes killed
    Image 3 of 3

    Lucero Reyes, the sister of Lina Reyes Geddes, visits her grave in 2019.   (Utah Department of Public Safety)

That changed in 2018 when the Utah State Bureau of Investigation caught a break after releasing a photo of Geddes. At the same time, authorities in Youngstown, Ohio released an image of a missing person dating back to April 1998. Geddes was from Youngstown. 

The two photos helped connect both cases. Eventually, DNA was collected from family members who traveled to Utah from San Luis Potosi, Mexico and the body was identified as that of Geddes. 

DNA evidence also concluded that her husband, Edward Geddes was her killer. In 2001, he took his own life in Nevada. 

The couple married in 1996 in New Mexico and moved to Ohio, authorities said. Her remains were taken back to Mexico. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.