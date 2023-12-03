California homeowner shoots armed burglars, killing one: police

A Los Angeles homeowner opened fire on three suspects during an attempted home invasion early Saturday, killing one of them, police said.

Police responded to a call around 5 a.m. Saturday concerning shots fired inside a home in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue, the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Upon arrival, officers met with the homeowner who said he was inside the residence when three unknown men broke into his home. FOX 11 reported that a grandmother and child were inside the home at the time.

The homeowner told police that the men were wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and masks. The homeowner said he retrieved a handgun in fear for his life and fired multiple rounds at the suspects, striking one of them, police said.

The homeowner chased the remaining suspects out of the house. The suspects had arrived in a black BMW sedan but fled the scene without their vehicle, police said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the suspect who’d been shot deceased at the scene. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office determined that the deceased suspect had been shot twice and was in possession of the homeowner’s property.

Detectives from the Operations Valley Bureau Homicide arrived and conducted a preliminary investigation. The homeowner was taken in for questioning at the Devonshire Community Police Station but later released.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening. Fox News Digital has reached out to the LAPD for updates.