Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

California burglary suspect shot and killed by resident while breaking into home, police say

Vallejo police said officers found the suspect with at least one gunshot wound and that he died at the scene

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Surveillance footage of Texas Buddhist Temple arson attack released Video

Surveillance footage of Texas Buddhist Temple arson attack released

Authorities in a Texas community are searching for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail into a Buddhist Temple Sunday that caused a fire. (Credit: Huyen Trang Buddist Temple)

A suspected intruder was shot and killed by a California resident Monday as he was breaking into a home, police said. 

Policed officers in the San Francisco suburb of Vallejo were called to a home in the 1000 block of Georgia Street just before 9:45 a.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound near a door.

CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER GETS JUMPED BY ARMED ROBBER, OPENS FIRE WITH CONCEALED HANDGUN 

The male died and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

A Vallejo police officer stands behind yellow police tape in front of a home where a suspected burglar was shot and killed

A suspected burglar was shot and killed in front of a Vallejo, Calif., home during an attempted burglary, authorities said.  (KTVU)

The resident told investigators they opened fire on the suspect, who was forcing his way inside the home, police said. 

Authorities did not say what type of weapon was used by the homeowner. The Solano County District Attorney's Office will determine whether the killing was done in self-defense.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A neighbor told FOX San Francisco the suspect is known in the area for yelling and screaming in the neighborhood. 

"He yells and screams and is aggravated and you know pretty scary at times, you know, pretty aggressive," the resident said. "If you break into the residence or kick the door or come into the house, the owner has to fear for their life, obviously," he said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.