California burglary suspect shot and killed by resident while breaking into home, police say

A suspected intruder was shot and killed by a California resident Monday as he was breaking into a home, police said.

Policed officers in the San Francisco suburb of Vallejo were called to a home in the 1000 block of Georgia Street just before 9:45 a.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound near a door.

The male died and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The resident told investigators they opened fire on the suspect, who was forcing his way inside the home, police said.

Authorities did not say what type of weapon was used by the homeowner. The Solano County District Attorney's Office will determine whether the killing was done in self-defense.

A neighbor told FOX San Francisco the suspect is known in the area for yelling and screaming in the neighborhood.

"He yells and screams and is aggravated and you know pretty scary at times, you know, pretty aggressive," the resident said. "If you break into the residence or kick the door or come into the house, the owner has to fear for their life, obviously," he said.