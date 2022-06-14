Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California Highway Patrol officer shooting suspect arrested after manhunt

A California Highway Patrol officer was shot by 33-year-old Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, police in Los Angeles said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect was taken into police custody Tuesday after an hours-long manhunt following the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said. 

Authorities identified Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, as the man who allegedly opened fire on the CHP officer in Studio City. The officer remains hospitalized in serious condition, a CHP spokesman said during a news conference.

He is expected to recover. 

He was only identified as a 27-year-old man who has been with the law enforcement agency for just under a year. 

MEXICAN NATIONAL, FORMER LA RESIDENT GETS 15 YEARS FOR PRODUCING CHILD PORN, THREATENING MINOR'S FAMILY

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, is taken into custody following a manhunt after he allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer Monday night. 

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, is taken into custody following a manhunt after he allegedly shot a California Highway Patrol officer Monday night.  (Fox Los Angeles)

Khosroabadi and an alleged accomplice were seen being taken into custody near a homeless encampment in the Van Nuys neighborhood, Fox Los Angeles reported.

He was taken to a hospital for an injury to his hand. He was tracked down by a 4-year-old police bloodhound K-9 named Piper, who picked up the scent of his blood, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Monday. The CHP spokesman did not know what initiated the stop. 

After the gunfire, the suspect fled. The Los Angeles Police Department was led to an apartment building after finding a white Ford Fusion that matched the description of the suspected shooter's vehicle. The suspect was believed to have barricaded himself inside

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, faces charges in connection with the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer. 

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, faces charges in connection with the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer.  (LAPD)

Residents in the building were evacuated and a search of the complex came up empty. Khosroabadi was not found but his roommate was detained for questioning. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.