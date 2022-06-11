Mexican national, former LA resident gets 15 years for producing child porn, threatening minor's family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Los Angeles resident and Mexican national was sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Jorge Coronado Gonzalez, 56, coerced a 16-year-old girl into filming and sharing sexually explicit videos after he molested her for six years under threats to her and her mother, the Justice Department said in a Thursday press release.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said Coronado Gonzalez's conduct in the case was "reprehensible," "cruel," and "depraved" after hearing an emotional statement from the victim he exploited.

The suspect pleaded guilty to producing child pornography on Jan. 11, when he admitted that he had coerced the girl into sending explicit videos to him in January 2020. He had moved to an unknown location in Mexico the year prior and remained in communication with the girl he previously abused, according to the DOJ.

After moving back to Mexico, he demanded the then-16-year-old victim send him explicit photos and videos every day and backed those demands with threats to kill the victim's relatives residing in Mexico.

The victim is the daughter of one of Coronado Gonzalez's close friends, the DOJ reported, citing court documents.

Authorities arrested Gonzalez at Los Angeles International Airport in March 2020, when he "returned to the United States to continue his sexual assaults on the victim," the DOJ said.

The victim's mother initially learned of the suspect's illicit actions and contacted authorities after Coronado Gonzalez posted one of the explicit photos of her daughter to social media.

Coronado Gonzalez will remain on supervised release for the remainder of his life once he completes his sentence.

The FBI continues to investigate the case.