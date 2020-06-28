California Gov. Newsom orders bars closed in counties including Los Angeles, citing coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars to close in counties including Los Angeles, while recommending closures in some other counties, citing the spread of the coronavirus.

The order from Newsom, a Democrat, affected the counties of Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin, Tulare, and Los Angeles -- the most populous in the United States. State officials have asked at least eight other counties to issue local health orders closing bars.

Officials in Texas and Florida have made similar moves, essentially pausing parts of their states' economic comebacks as cases spike.

"COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger," Newsom said in a written statement. "That's why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases."

The governor's decision Sunday represented a marked turn from recent decisions to let local officials decide how and when to let businesses re-open.

CALIFORNIA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS HE WON'T ENFORCE NEWSOM'S CORONAVIRUS MASK ORDER

Earlier this month, Newsom ordered all Californians to wear masks while out in public amid concerns that residents have failed to voluntarily take precautions.

California, like other states, has recorded a startling increase in cases, casting doubt on whether to continue the course on re-opening the economy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Sunday, there have been some 206,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 5,900 deaths.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News' Mike Lundin contributed to this report.