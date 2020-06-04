Expand / Collapse search
Florida sees spike in coronavirus cases while approaching new reopening phase

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Florida saw a spike in coronavirus cases Thursday, with 1,419 new instances reported, according to the Florida Department of Health -- the highest daily increase since early March.

Florida has had more than 60,000 coronavirus cases, and has seen a three-day trend in increases as it pushes to initiate phase two of reopening its economy.

Forty-one deaths were also confirmed Thursday, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to morethan 2,600.

“Florida’s targeted and data-driven approach to fighting COVID-19 and our actions to protect the most vulnerable have flattened the curve in Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement Wednesday.

DeSantis is still moving forward with phase two of reopening, set to begin Friday. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with a greater capacity, retail stores and gyms are allowed to be opened at full capacity, and personal services like tattoo parlors and spas are allowed to partially reopen.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach -- which have had the highest coronavirus case counts -- will remain in phase one until further notice.

Several sites in Florida are now offering free antibody testing to anyone over the age of 18, with some sites able to test up to 125 people a day.

Florida received $252 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Wednesday to assist with coronavirus-related expenses from mid-March through April.

“These additional federal funds will further our efforts to expedite critical projects as we move forward our safe, smart, step-by-step plan for Florida’s recovery,” DeSantis said.

Florida declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus on March 9. President Trump then declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13.

The Florida governor’s office, along with the Department of Health, could not immediately be reached for comment.