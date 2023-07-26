California gang members with ties to suspected cop killer arrested in Los Angeles raids

Federal and local authorities carried out a series of raids Wednesday targeting a Los Angeles-area gang in an investigation that began when a member allegedly killed two police officers responding to a domestic violence call last year.

Eleven suspects were arrested in the San Gabriel Valley for violations of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization, or RICO, Act. An indictment announced Wednesday also alleges firearms and narcotics charges against members of the gang, which prosecutors allege is tied to the Mexican Mafia prison gang.

"A highly violent gang responsible for the murders of two brave police officers and others has now felt the weight of a collective law enforcement response. The gang’s days of terrorizing the community stop with today’s federal arrests," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

NAKED MAN TERRORIZING LOS ANGELES-AREA APARTMENT COMPLEX, RESIDENTS SAY

Four of the suspects arrested were already in police custody and four more are being sought. Other suspects were arrested on separate local charges, authorities said.

The main defendant, Chase Carrillo, 34, tried killing the informant, but wound up killing a woman who was with the informant instead, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors also allege the attempted murder of a rival gang member, the murder of the woman killed during an effort to kill an informant and the operation of a "casita" which was where illegal gambling and drugs sales were occurring.

The investigation began after the killing of El Monte police officers Michael Paredes and Joseph Santana. Both men were allegedly killed by Justin Flores, a gang member, on June 14, 2022.

They were responding to the Siesta Inn motel, where Flores was with his wife, who was rescued by the officers before they were fatally shot.

Flores, 35, was later shot and killed running from the motel. He was previously placed on probation in a 2021 plea deal after he was arrested in 2020 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite having a prior burglary felony, Flores avoided prison when Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon issued a directive that barred his prosecutors from filing a strike allegation against him.