Los Angeles
Published

Naked man terrorizing Los Angeles-area apartment complex, residents say

Residents in East Hollywood calling on Los Angeles police to act

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Residents in the Los Angeles neighborhood of East Hollywood say a naked man is terrorizing their apartment complex.

A naked man has been terrorizing a Los Angeles-area apartment complex, and police say there is little they can do, according to residents who caught the intruder on security cameras on multiple occasions.

The unknown man has been seen at least five times walking through the outside areas of an apartment complex on North Serrano Avenue in East Hollywood, neighbors who wished to remain anonymous told FOX11 Los Angeles.

"He's running around naked," the resident said, adding that families are concerned because there are children in the building.

Neighbors have since banded together, using surveillance cameras to catch the intruder in the act. One resident said the man was seen touching himself sexually while walking naked in the hallways.

naked intruder

Resident of an East Hollywood apartment complex captured video of the naked intruder wandering the halls.

Surveillance video shared with the outlet shows the man wandering without clothes on outside the dwellings. One clip appears to show the man breaking through the window of one apartment.

intruder entering window

The intruder was also seen with clothes on appearing to enter an apartment through a window.

Residents said they do not know why the naked man breaks into the locked apartment complex and have made multiple complaints to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"What are the LAPD waiting for?" said a resident. "For someone to get attacked? For someone to get sexually assaulted?"

intruder with clothes on

Residents said that the man appears to be looking for a tenant who was recently detained by police for threatening to blow up the complex.

Police, however, told the station that while the department is aware of the complaints, officers cannot arrest the man since no crime has been committed.

Residents said that the man appears to be looking for a tenant who was taken in for psychiatric evaluation after she allegedly threatened to blow up a building, KABC-TV reported.