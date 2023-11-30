California gang member, a convicted felon, goes on shooting rampage, killing 3, while on probation

A California man — a convicted felon out on probation — is facing multiple murder charges after he allegedly went on a shooting rampage that took the lives of his current and former girlfriends in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to authorities.



Officers say Louis Peter Hernandez, 41, entered a home Nov. 25 in Fontana, and allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend along with one other person inside the home. Hernandez then allegedly traveled to Riverside County and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, according to a release from the San Bernadino County District Attorney.

Authorities added there's also an ongoing investigation into a fourth gunshot victim who was allegedly involved in an altercation with Hernandez. That victim is recovering in the hospital.

CALIFORNIA-BASED ALTERNATIVE HEALER CHARGED OVER DEATH OF WOMAN AT UK 'SLAPPING THERAPY' WORKSHOP

According to the release, Hernandez is a known gang member with a violent criminal history, and was on probation and post-release community supervision at the time of the shooting spree.

Officials say Hernandez has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of assault with a firearm, as well as additional charges pending surrounding the fourth gunshot victim.

TEXAS MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER HIS GIRLFRIEND WAS FOUND DEAD IN TRUNK OF HER CAR

Authorities have also filed special allegations for prior felonies and special circumstances, which could make it possible for this to become a capital murder case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Hernandez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday with no bail set. His next hearing date is Dec. 4.