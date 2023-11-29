Texas man charged with murder after his girlfriend was found dead in trunk of her car

A Texas man has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend, after her body was found in the trunk of her car several hours after she was reported missing, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said 19-year-old Ariel Cruz was at the scene with the family of his 21-year-old girlfriend when her body was discovered.

During the morning hours Tuesday, the victim’s family learned she did not arrive at school when she was expected to be there.

After learning that her last known location was near the 5400 block of Indigo Street in Houston, family members went to the area and found her black Honda Civic parked on the street.

The family conducted a search for the victim, and after finding no sign of her, they contacted police to report her missing.

Hours later, at about 5:40 p.m., a family member forced their way into the victim’s Honda Civic, opened the trunk and found her in an unresponsive state.

EMS responded to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead.

Police said the female victim had signs of trauma to her face.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives identified Cruz as a suspect. Cruz was on the scene with the family as they searched for the victim, whose identity has been withheld pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Cruz was apprehended at the scene by detectives, and upon questioning, police said, he allegedly confessed to his role in his girlfriend’s death.

He was subsequently charged with murder, police added.