US
Published

California elementary school janitor accused of sexually abusing children: police

Christopher Slager was booked into El Dorado County's Placerville Jail, where he is being held on $2,000,000 bail

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A California elementary school janitor arrested Friday is being held on $2,000,000 bail for allegedly sexually abusing children under the age of 10 years old.

Pollock Pines resident Christopher Slager, 61, was charged with multiple counts of sexual acts with a child under 10, according to El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Slager worked at an elementary school in Camino.

Authorities did not release any details about the victims, but confirmed that none were enrolled in Camino schools during the time of the alleged abuse.

"At this time, no identified victims were enrolled at Camino School or Camino Unified School District," the sheriff's office's press release said.

Slager being arrested

Pollock Pines resident Christopher Slager, 61, was charged with multiple counts of sexual acts with a child under 10, according to El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.  ( El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

After his arrest, Slager was booked into El Dorado County's Placerville Jail.

Slager was still listed as a custodian on the school district's website as of Saturday afternoon.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Harris at harrisb@edso.org.

Fox News Digital reached out to Camino Union Elementary School District for a statement, but did not receive response. 

Placerville jail exteriors

Slager was booked into El Dorado County's Placerville Jail after his arrest. (Google Maps)

There are no additional details about the incident at this time.