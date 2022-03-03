California driver smashes into daycare, at least 19 children taken to hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A vehicle crashed into a daycare in California on Thursday afternoon and nearly two dozen children have been taken to the hospital, according to a report.

At least 19 children and two staff members were inside Great Adventures Preschool and Daycare at the time of the crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., in Anderson, a city located about 150 miles north of Sacramento.

According to a video taken at the scene by Redding's KRCR-TV, part of the daycare's wall appeared to be completely destroyed following the crash.

COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW ABUSE BEFORE CALIFORNIA CHURCH SHOOTING

Rubble also littered the floor below a blue vehicle, which was captured fully inside the building.

At least 14 children were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while five other kids were transported to the hospital by their parents, officers at the scene told the station.

NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER, CIVILIAN KILLED IN CRASH DURING CHASE FOR KIDNAPPING SUSPECT, AUTHORITIES SAY

In Redding, Mercy Medical Hospital confirmed eight patients were transferred to the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no reported fatalities, KRCR-TV reported.

This is a developing story