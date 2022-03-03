Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California driver smashes into daycare, at least 19 children taken to hospital

Part of the daycare's wall appeared to be destroyed following the crash, video showed

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A vehicle crashed into a daycare in California on Thursday afternoon and nearly two dozen children have been taken to the hospital, according to a report. 

At least 19 children and two staff members were inside Great Adventures Preschool and Daycare at the time of the crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., in Anderson, a city located about 150 miles north of Sacramento. 

According to a video taken at the scene by Redding's KRCR-TV, part of the daycare's wall appeared to be completely destroyed following the crash. 

COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW ABUSE BEFORE CALIFORNIA CHURCH SHOOTING

Part of the daycare's wall appeared to be completely destroyed following the crash

Part of the daycare's wall appeared to be completely destroyed following the crash (KCVU)

Rubble also littered the floor below a blue vehicle, which was captured fully inside the building.

At least 14 children were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while five other kids were transported to the hospital by their parents, officers at the scene told the station. 

NEW MEXICO POLICE OFFICER, CIVILIAN KILLED IN CRASH DURING CHASE FOR KIDNAPPING SUSPECT, AUTHORITIES SAY

In Redding, Mercy Medical Hospital confirmed eight patients were transferred to the hospital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no reported fatalities, KRCR-TV reported. 

This is a developing story

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money