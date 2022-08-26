Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

California country musician, wife found dead near Mojave desert

California country musician Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years were found dead on a remote road near the Mojave Desert last week

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
California authorities found a country guitarist and his wife deceased on a road near the Mojave Desert last week.

The late Larry Petree and his wife of 60 years, Betty Petree, were reportedly found dead in their vehicle in a remote area of Kern County, Petree's cousin, Laurie Sanders, told The Bakersfield Californian.

"What were they doing out there? They don't travel that far away from home," Sanders told the outlet, noting that Petree got lost on his way to a music gig weeks ago.

Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies found Larry Petree sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle, and they found Betty Petree leaning against the rear tire, the department said in a press release. Homicide detectives were not called to the scene.

  California country musician Larry Petree
    

    California country musician Larry Petree and his wife, Betty Petree, were found dead near the Mojave Desert on Aug. 21. (BScene Event Photography)

  California country musician Larry Petree playing the steel guitar
    

    Larry and Betty Petree had been married for 60 years. (BScene Event Photography)

  California country musician Larry Petree playing the steel guitar smiles with a friend
    

    Kern County authorities do not suspect any foul play in the deaths of country musician Larry Petree and his wife, Betty Petree. (Carol Donnelly)

"There isn’t any evidence at this moment that would indicate there is anything criminal about these deaths," KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza told Fox News Digital.

Photographer Debbie Bohan, owner of BScene Event Photography, told Fox News Digital that Larry Petree, a steel guitarist, was a "true county gentleman."

"He was one of Bakersfield's Best! He was funny and friendly always flashing his genuine smile," she wrote in a Facebook post. "They both will be greatly missed! … Praying for the family and all the friends whose lives they touched. May they RIP together."

The Kern County Coroner's Office has not released autopsy results as of Friday afternoon. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.