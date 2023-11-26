California cops seek suspects after video shows dozen French bulldogs tossed into van in pet store heist

Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing a dozen French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 from a southern California pet store.

The heist happened early in the morning Nov. 21 at Top Dog Pet Store on Rosecrans Avenue in Gardena, cops told FOX 11.

"They ran to where the dogs were, grabbed the cages, dragged them out and tossed them into the van," shop owner Andres Avalos told KTLA after watching security video. "They came in through the front door, kicked the door open, turned the light on, grabbed the dogs, and took off."

Footage shows a large white van being opened up prior to dogs being moved outside and thrown into the back of the van.

"They literally grabbed them and tossed them in the van like they were stuffed animals," Avalos said. "It’s horrible."

One of the 12 dogs the four masked men got away with was a 10-month-old show dog named "Roll X." The thieves also reportedly took $2,000 from the cash register.

"It’s a big financial loss," Avalos said. "The dogs were [worth] over $100,000. We use those dogs for breeding purposes and that’s how we make a living. With the dogs being gone, it’ll be tougher to get by now."

The owner, who says he is more concerned about the dogs than the financial loss, is offering a monetary reward for anyone who can track down the animals and suspects.

"The dogs are well known in the dog community," Avalos said in regard to posts about the stolen dogs being shared on social media. "The community is really coming together and helping a lot. We appreciate that they came together to help us out at a time like this."