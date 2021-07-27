California city asks city workers to wear proof of vaccination badges if they want to go maskless

A California city is asking its employees who want to go maskless to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by wearing yellow stickers on their name badges indicating their status.

Marcia Richter, the city’s human services director, told FOX 11 that wearing the yellow sticker was not mandatory, but it lets the public know the vaccination status of the person they are dealing with.

"This is a total option. The employee, if they’re vaccinated, they don’t have to have this," Richter said. "But then they have to wear their mask."

By wearing the sticker, the public will be spared the trouble of asking a city employee whether they have been fully vaccinated, Richter told the station.

City council members were not uniformly supportive of the idea. At a July 19 city council meeting, Councilmember Ben Lopez said he had reservations about wearing a sticker.

"[I]t’s like disclosing your medical history to everyone around you when it’s supposed to be private," he said.

Other residents interviewed by FOX 11 were varied in their opinions. Seniors said it made them feel at ease. Some young people were indifferent while another resident interviewed by the station likened it to "branding people."

The new guidelines went into effect Monday.

Montclair is about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.