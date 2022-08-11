California beach closed after shark knocks man off paddleboard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shark off the central California coast knocked a paddleboarder and his dog off his board on Wednesday morning.

The City of Pacific Grove said the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time off of Lovers Point Beach.

The encounter happened around 150 yards from the Lovers Point Pier.

"During the encounter, the shark swam underneath, turned, and bit the paddleboard device. The Pacific Grove resident and his dog were thrown off the board during the encounter. They were able to get back on the board and paddle to shore, uninjured," the city said.

Officials said the paddleboard device will be tested to determine the species of the shark.

The city said that it is following California State Parks protocol to close Lovers Point Beach and coastal access starting at the Sea Palm turnout.

That section of the coast will remain closed through Saturday.

"Federal, state, local public agencies, and volunteers are clearing beaches and assisting visitors out of the local waters. The area will continue to be monitored during the closure," it said.

"We ask our community members and visitors, to contact local public safety agencies in the event of a shark encounter," officials said.

This is not the first shark incident in California waters, or in Pacific Grove.

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was bitten by a great white shark there in June.