Sharks
Published

California beach closed after shark knocks man off paddleboard

The paddleboard will be tested to determine the species of shark

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A shark off the central California coast knocked a paddleboarder and his dog off his board on Wednesday morning. 

The City of Pacific Grove said the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time off of Lovers Point Beach

The encounter happened around 150 yards from the Lovers Point Pier. 

"During the encounter, the shark swam underneath, turned, and bit the paddleboard device. The Pacific Grove resident and his dog were thrown off the board during the encounter. They were able to get back on the board and paddle to shore, uninjured," the city said. 

MORE NEW YORK SHARK SIGHTINGS REPORTED AT ROCKAWAY BEACH

A woman plays with her dog along the beach on February 7, 2006, in Pacific Grove, California, on Feb. 7. 

A woman plays with her dog along the beach on February 7, 2006, in Pacific Grove, California, on Feb. 7.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Officials said the paddleboard device will be tested to determine the species of the shark.

The city said that it is following California State Parks protocol to close Lovers Point Beach and coastal access starting at the Sea Palm turnout.

That section of the coast will remain closed through Saturday.

Pink succulent blossoms along Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove, California. 

Pink succulent blossoms along Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove, California.  (Photo By: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SHARKS BITE BOY, 8, DURING BAHAMAS VACATION, REPORT SAYS: 'LIKE A SCENE FROM JAWS'

"Federal, state, local public agencies, and volunteers are clearing beaches and assisting visitors out of the local waters. The area will continue to be monitored during the closure," it said. 

"We ask our community members and visitors, to contact local public safety agencies in the event of a shark encounter," officials said.

Photo taken in September 2013 shows a man surfing in the sea in Monterey where is the starting point of 17-Mile Drive in California, the United States.

Photo taken in September 2013 shows a man surfing in the sea in Monterey where is the starting point of 17-Mile Drive in California, the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Lei via Getty Images)

This is not the first shark incident in California waters, or in Pacific Grove

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was bitten by a great white shark there in June.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.