California authorities seize $1 million worth of street drugs in San Jose: police

San Jose authorities arrested two suspects during a drug bust that racked up nearly $1 million worth of substances.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a house in the 3000 block of Rubino Drive on the night of July 14. Suspects Omar Box, 24, and Laneyia Santos, 19, were arrested at around 10:30 P.M.

Authorities said that they were tipped off by an increase in the use of fentanyl and narcotics in the area.

"Midnight patrol officers conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation in response to observed increase in narcotics and fentanyl activity in their respective police beats," San Jose Police Department said in a press release.

After executing the search warrant, officers uncovered 28,000 Adderall pills, 1,000 fentanyl pills and 30 pounds of marijuana, plus three ounces of methamphetamine and 40 grams of cocaine.

A ghost gun, an unregistered Glock pistol and a MAC-10 firearm were also recovered, along with over $12,000 in cash.

"The seizure has an estimated street value of nearly one million dollars and the above-described street drugs have been associated with numerous overdose deaths," police said.

Box and Santos were booked on multiple charges related to the illegal drugs and weapons. Police said their bails were set at $5,000,000.

"This was an outstanding example of proactive police work aimed at keeping the community safe and preventing street violence," the press release added.

San Jose Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are available at this time.