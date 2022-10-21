Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

CA police arrest 2 over deadly hookah lounge shooting

A 17-year-old and 21-year-old have been arrested for killing 1 man and wounding 8 others at a California hookah lounge

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a crowded Southern California hookah lounge that killed a man and wounded eight others this spring, police said Thursday.

A 21-year-old man and an 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder for the May 20 shooting in the city of San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles. Allen Gresham, 20, was killed in the gunfire.

2 LOS ANGELES HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS STABBED AFTER CLASSES ENDED

The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 12 following a traffic stop, San Bernardino police said in a news release. The teenager was arrested Wednesday.

Two handguns and ammunition were found at the 21-year-old suspect's California home.

Two handguns and ammunition were found at the 21-year-old suspect's California home. (Fox News)

The shooting occurred at THA Blue Flame Lounge during a late-night party that had been advertised on social media and drew around 100 people. Gunfire broke out inside the lounge after an argument and people spilled into the parking lot, where more shots were fired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities searched the 21-year-old man's home earlier this month and found two handguns, magazines and ammunition, police said.