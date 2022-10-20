Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

2 Los Angeles high school students stabbed after classes ended

California stabbing at Marshall High School stemmed from an altercation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two students were hospitalized Wednesday after they were stabbed at a Los Angeles high school, authorities said.

The stabbings occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at Marshall High School in the Los Feliz neighborhood, according to school police and the school principal. That is around the time classes usually end.

A person of interest was detained for questioning but later released, authorities said.

12,000 FENTANYL PILLS FOUND PACKAGED IN CANDY AT LAX TSA CHECKPOINT

The incident stemmed from an altercation, school police Deputy Chief Glenn Besunder told the Los Angeles Times, although other details weren't provided.

Two LA high school students were stabbed after classes ended on Wednesday.

Two LA high school students were stabbed after classes ended on Wednesday. (Fox News)

Detectives interviewed the two victims at the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No weapon was found and no other students were hurt, authorities said.