Video shows bystanders coming to aid of NYPD officer who had finger stuck in trunk

A New York City Police Officer seen in a viral video being helped by a group of good samaritans after he got his finger stuck in the trunk of his cruiser says the whole ordeal has "put a little bit of faith back in humanity."

Police told the New York Daily News that the officer was loading the belongings of a pedicab driver who was arrested for a seatbelt violation Sunday in Manhattan when the lid of his cruiser's trunk came down on his finger, trapping him behind the vehicle.

The officer, identified by the Daily News as Brett Armstrong, then called out for help and bystanders came to his rescue.

“For me, it put a little bit of faith back in humanity,” he told the newspaper, noting that he said "thanks for your help" to one of the men that came to his aid and "tried giving him a fist bump, because I was unable to shake his hand at the time."

Video of the rescue, which was posted on Twitter and contains graphic language, shows a man trying to open the trunk of the police car from the driver's side control panel.

“Someone, help! Help! Help!” he shouts. More bystanders then approach the car and eventually manage to open its trunk.

Police told the New York Post that the officer "was not seriously injured."

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this report.