WATCH: 'Fox & Friends' hosts take on 'unbelievable, sad' viral video of NYPD officers being doused with water

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" reacted Tuesday to a viral video that shows NYPD officers being doused with buckets of waters and harassed on the street.

Footage shows separate incidents of people in Harlem and Brooklyn dumping water on uniformed officers, as the cops calmly walked away from the scene. Bystanders can be heard laughing and mocking the officers.

One officer was hit in the head with a red bucket while he held a handcuffed suspect.

DE BLASIO PRESSED ON BEING IN IOWA DURING NYC BLACKOUT: 'DOESN'T MATTER WHERE YOU ARE' WHEN YOU'RE A CHIEF EXECUTIVE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the acts as “completely unacceptable,” and said, “We won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect.”

Former mayor Rudy Giuliani though, believes the 2020 presidential candidate is part of the problem. Guliani tweeted out a statement, blaming the "liberal mayor" and says the anti-police rhetoric will continue until "there is a change."

In an earlier segment on the show, a panel of police officers expressed outrage over the footage and blamed the mayor for allowing it to get to this point.

"You look at the progressive mayor that has tied the hands of the police officers and you created a less than reactive police department when in a city like this you need a proactive police department," said one officer.

GIULIANI: IF US STRIKES, WE COULD DO SERIOUS DAMAGE TO IRAN'S NUCLEAR FACILITIES

Harvey Mills, a police officer from South Bend, Indiana, got emotional discussing the attack. Officer Mills broke down in tears, saying that there is something "broken somewhere in their administration because police officers should not have to deal with that."

Mills also called for the arrest of the attackers, who can be seen clearly in the viral video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Host Ainsley Earhardt emphasized the sacrifices police officers make to protect and serve their communities.

"They don't make a lot of money. They put on that uniform every day to protect all of us and the put themselves on the line. Many of them are injured on the job, many of them don't make it. It's such a tough position to be in because they're putting themselves out there, and this is how they're treated," she said.

Earhardt and co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy uniformly praised the officers for showing restraint, asking whether this sort of disrespect is commonly experienced by police in the city.