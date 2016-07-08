Business Leaders Respond to the Deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the Dallas Sniper Attack

This week has brought a lot of sadness and controversy with the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, along with last night’s deadly sniper attack in Dallas.

On Tuesday, Alton Sterling was shot by police officers in Louisiana after receiving a call regarding Sterling allegedly carrying a gun. The graphic video of his death has gone viral in what appears to show Sterling, a black man, shot in the chest after being restrained by police officers.

The next day in Minnesota, Philando Castile, another black man, was shot and killed by a police officer after being pulled over for a broken taillight. His fiancee, Diamond Reynolds, broadcast the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook Live, which has also gone viral.

On Thursday evening, five police officers were killed in Dallas during a protest against police brutality. This sniper attack is said to be the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since Sept. 11, 2001.

These tragic events have put race and the justice system into question, and many have taken to social media to express an array of emotions. Below, you'll find reactions from some entrepreneurs and business leaders.