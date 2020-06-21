Woman suspected of burning Atlanta Wendy's may have been Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend

The woman sought in connection with an arson fire at the Wendy's in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed may have been his girlfriend, according to police bodycam footage.

Investigators on Saturday identified Natalie White, 29, as a suspect in connection to the fire. The Atlanta Fire Department has obtained an arrest warrant for White for first-degree arson, a felony in Georgia.

White’s face was captured on video surveillance and shared during a news conference on Tuesday. Bodycam footage released in the case indicates that Brooks identified White as his girlfriend.

During the incident, Brooks suggested to officers that he could go to his girlfriend’s house nearby. In the footage, Brooks names White.

“You know, Natalie White, she’s my girlfriend. She left. I said, 'Baby, I’ll get Wendy’s and then I’ll go back ...'" he can be heard saying.

The restaurant, in the southwest part of the city, was where Brooks was shot dead by police on June 19. Officers were responding to a call about a man asleep behind the wheel of his car in the drive-thru lane.

Body and dashboard camera video show Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan speaking to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes on suspicion of DUI. His blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.10 percent, above the legal limit to drive of 0.08, according to reports.

As officers attempted to make the arrest, Brooks broke free and struggled with the police. In the video, they could be heard warning Brooks that he was going to be tased.

Brooks got hold of Brosnan's Taser during the struggle, before a chase ensued. A few moments before the shots rang out, Brooks reportedly turned toward the officers with the Taser in his hand. He was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe, who was fired following the incident, was accused last week of 11 charges, including felony murder. The move followed the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

Officials said White is suspected of helping set fire to the Wendy’s on June 13 and that additional arrests may be forthcoming.

The state arson control board has offered an additional $10,000 reward in the case after authorities previously announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about White's location, or additional tips related to the fire, is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-282-5804.