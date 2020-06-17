Rayshard Brooks killing: Former Atlanta Officer Garrett Rolfe charged with murder, could face death penalty

Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer fired after the killing of Rayshard Brooks last week, now faces charges including felony murder, which could potentially lead to the death penalty, a Georgia district attorney announced Wednesday.

Brooks was shot and killed outside a Wendy’s restaurant where he’d apparently fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test -- and ultimately was seen wrestling with the officers and running with one of their Tasers leading up to the shooting.

"We've concluded, at the time Mr. Brooks was shot, that he did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or officers," Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said at a news conference Wednesday.

Rolfe will face at least 11 charges, Howard announced -- including felony murder and aggravated assault. The charges include counts in connection with a stray bullet that struck a bystander’s occupied vehicle.

Brooks, 27, was seen running across the parking lot with a bright object in his hand, which the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said was the stolen Taser, as an officer chased him, also carrying what appeared to be a Taser.

Brooks turned back, extending the object and then the officer in pursuit opened fire with a handgun.

In a statement, lawyers for Rolfe said their client used permissible force under the circumstances.

“Officer Rolfe heard a sound like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him,” they said. “Fearing for his safety, and the safety of the civilians around him, Officer Rolfe dropped his Taser and fired his service weapon.”

Rolfe, they said, rendered aid, called an ambulance and performed CPR on Brooks.

But Howard, the district attorney, said Brooks did not receive medical attention for more than 2 minutes in his press conference Wednesday.

“Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground,” Howard alleged, The officers also allegedly stood on his shoulder as he bled on the ground.

The Atlanta Police Department fired Rolfe and reassigned Officer Devin Brosnan following the incident. The city’s police chief also offered her resignation.

Brosnan has agreed to testify in the case against Rolfe, Howard said.