Burglary suspect fatally shot by officer was boy, 14, carrying replica gun, police say

An Arizona burglary suspect shot to death by an officer Tuesday was a 14-year-old boy carrying a replica gun, police said.

Police said they were responding to reports of a person burglarizing a car and the teen ran away when he was approached by officers. He was holding what appeared to be a handgun, cops said, and officers said they “gave verbal commands” during the chase.

The suspect turned toward the officers during the chase and one officer reportedly perceived that movement as a threat and shot the suspect, police said. Officials attempted to perform “life-saving measures” on the boy, but he died at a hospital later, the Arizona Republic reported.

Authorities did not officially release the name or ethnicity of the 14-year-old who was shot or the police officer who fired the shots.

ARIZONA MAN ACCUSED OF CARRYING OUT 'LONE WOLF' ATTACK ON BEHALF OF ISIS, COPS SAY

Officials said the shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera. The video was not immediately released.

In a statement Wednesday, police determined the weapon in the suspect’s hand was a replica 1911 model airsoft gun.

The name of the teen and the officer who opened fire haven’t been released. Two witnesses, identified as the boy's brother and mother, told ABC15 Arizona they wanted police to explain what happened.

SUSPECT IN DEADLY SHOOTING OUTSIDE TEXAS CHURCH FOUND DEAD INSIDE HOTEL, POLICE SAY

"If they want to tarnish my son, they are wrong,” Sandra Gonzalez, the teen’s mother said. "Apart from the fact that they killed him, they want to destroy him. No. I won't allow it, I want justice."

On Thursday, people gathered outside the Tempe Police headquarters to protest the shooting, FOX 10 reported.

The department said it will conduct its investigation in conjunction with the Maricopa County Attorney's office, as is customary in officer-involved shootings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.