Shooting outside Texas church leaves 1 person dead: authorities

A search was underway in the Cypress area of Houston on Thursday night for a man whom authorities say fatally shot his estranged wife and critically wounded his estranged daughter outside a Roman Catholic church.

The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Arthur Edigin, allegedly walked up to the passenger side of the vehicle in which the women were sitting outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church and fired as many as six shots, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Marcus Kinnard-Bing said during an evening news conference.

The 66-year-old woman killed was believed to be the suspect’s estranged wife and the wounded 31-year-old woman was believed to be his estranged daughter, Kinnard-Bing said. Police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Authorities tweeted a photo and said they were looking for Edigin in connection with the shooting. The man was described by the sheriff's office as being five-foot-four and “driving a white ‘08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel.”

The church area was "under control," the sheriff's office said.

There were about 100 people inside the church at the time of the shooting, police said. Churchgoers were allowed to leave the church after it was initially put on lockdown.

A mother at the scene told Houston's KTRK-TV that her husband and children were inside the church during the lockdown. Pam Ledesma’s spouse let her know that they were located inside a gym closet and were praying the rosary, she told the outlet.

"It's just crazy to see that stuff like happens, number one at a church, and I know we live in Houston, but at the same time, I mean, I don't know what kind of person would do that at a church when people are just trying to pray at night," Ledesma told KTRK.