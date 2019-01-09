'Build the wall': North Dakota farmer plows message of support for Trump

Farmer Gene Hanson of Edgeley, North Dakota, has a message for President Trump after his prime-time address to the nation from the Oval Office.

The retired 78-year-old Midwesterner, whom Trump called a "great American," plowed "Build the wall" in his snow-filled property, spanning over two football fields.

TRUMP CALLS OUT DEMS, GOES STRAIGHT TO AMERICA TO MAKE CASE FOR SOUTHERN BARRIER

"President Trump, stand your ground and get-R-done," Hanson told Fox News.

Trump took to Twitter Monday night to thank people for "soooo many nice comments" on his speech on the border crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the first time the farmer from North Dakota has used his field to send a message to the nation.

In 2017, when a handful of NFL players were kneeling during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Hanson plowed: "We stand for the National Anthem," which Trump noticed and shared on social media.

And in December, for Christmas, Hanson hopped off the plow and, instead, asked his neighbor to use his cows to deliver a hopeful message.

The cows formed the sign of the cross, which Hanson said, led many to say, quite literally, "Holy cow!"