Alleged Buffalo supermarket gunman Payton Gendron indicted in mass shooting

Charges outlined in the grand jury's indictment have not been disclosed but Gendron was previously charged with first-degree murder for the Buffalo, New York rampage

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The alleged gunman accused of shooting 13 people, most of whom were Black, during a rampage at a Buffalo, New York supermarket was indicted this week, prosecutors said. 

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Payton Gendron, 18, was scheduled to be arraigned in count Thursday. The charges against him are expected to be disclosed at that time. 

He was previously charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 14 shooting at the Tops Friendly Market.

Gendron, who is White, allegedly committed the shooting in a racist rampage. He shot 13 people and killed 10, authorities said.

Buffalo shooting suspect, Payton S. Gendron, who is accused of killing 10 people in a live-streamed supermarket shooting in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, is escorted in the courtroom in shackles. He was indicted this week and will be arraigned Thursday. 

Buffalo shooting suspect, Payton S. Gendron, who is accused of killing 10 people in a live-streamed supermarket shooting in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, is escorted in the courtroom in shackles. He was indicted this week and will be arraigned Thursday.  (Brendan McDermid)

The Justice Department is investigating his actions as a "hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism," Attorney General Merrick Garland said last month. 

Gendron allegedly live-streamed the shooting on social media before it was taken down. He also allegedly posted a manifesto dozens of pages long about his infatuation with White supremacy ideology.  

He drove about three hours from his home in Conklin, New York intending to kill as many Black people as possible, authorities said. 

